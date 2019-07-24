Kelsa Monroe Brandon was born in Vincennes, Indiana on
July 17, 1927 to Robert and LouEurcie (nee Henkins) Brandon. He was one of nine children.
He was a graduate of Vincennes’ Lincoln High School. He married Rela L. Crawford (aka Schweitzer & Pickrell). They had two children, Darla Louise Brandon (Ojeda), who passed away in 2018, and Rocky M. Brandon. Kelsa and his family set down roots in Big Bear Lake, CA.
After his divorce, Kelsa never remarried, but enjoyed traveling the country with friends in his van and RV. His travels took him to all 50 states. He was quite knowledgeable about the U.S. history, in particular, the Big Bear Valley which he called home until his death January 15, 2019.
He was a familiar face around Big Bear, never without his cowboy hat and boots! Kelsa will be remembered by many as a good friend and a handy, helpful neighbor.
He is survived by his son Rocky, of Sugarloaf, CA, and his brother Randall, of Downey, CA.
As per his wishes, Kelsa was cremated and no services were scheduled.
