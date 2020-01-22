Linda Lea Bell (Welch)

Linda Lea Bell (81) of Big Bear City passed away at home in Whispering Pines Park on January 13, 2020. Linda was born in Los Angeles to Harry and Inez Welch on December 15, 1938. She graduated from Temple City High School in 1955 and attended Pasadena City College. She married Willian Lewis Bell on September 5, 1958. The couple had four children, William Scott (1959), Michael Lewis (1961), Joel Reinhold (1963), Kathleen Grace (1964).
The family lived in Glendora for many years where Linda served tirelessly as room mom, den mother, team mom, snack bar coordinator, troop leader, softball coach and neighborhood shuttle driver. She moved with her family to Apple Valley in 1976 and remained in the High Desert for over 40 years where she managed a local jewelry store then served as the office manager for Thurlow’s Heat and Air Conditioning for over 30 years.
Linda relocated to Big Bear in 2016 where her son Scott Bell was employed at the Bear Valley Unified School District. Linda has 11 grandchildren, Sarah, Maureen, Danielle, Lauren, Jessica, Brad, Emily, Jamie, Rebekah, Christopher and Amy and three great-grandchildren, Adam (to Rebekah), Elizabeth and Peter (to Maureen).
She was an amazing seamstress, sewing dresses, blankets, and costumes for three generations. She was also an avid reader devouring dozens of books each year.
Linda attended Bear Valley Community Church, donating her sewing skills to an overseas missionary endeavor to support young girls.
Linda (Grandma) was loved by her family, she lived an active and adventurous life, highlighted by road trips with her daughter Kathleen, which included a flight in an open cockpit bi-plane. She was a collector of dolls, teddy bears, miniatures and memories.
She will be sorely missed. The family is at peace knowing she is in heaven having received Christ as her Lord and Savior. Rest in peace Mom. We love you.
Commented