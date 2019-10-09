Margo Annette Loftus of Big Bear City passed away September 13, 2019. Originally born in Twin Falls
Idaho, she came to Big Bear as a young child, where she grew up and spent most of her adult life. Many of you may remember her from the days of Ronardo’s restaurant, where she worked for many years.
After retirement Margo spent quite a bit of time in Lake Isabella with her late husband, Harry Loftus,
where they loved to ride their jet skis. She was a lover of life, a free spirit, and an incredibly strong and caring woman. She found her joy in the simple things in life, she loved her music (especially Elvis Presley and Willy Deville), she loved to dance and she loved family time, especially them grandbabies.
Margo is survived by her brother David Penny, son Anthony Jackson and his wife Carrie, daughter Heather Purvis,
and son Nick Nice, grandsons Richard E. Kunkle, Cody Westbrook, Tyler Johnson, Aaron Millspaugh, Sam Woodson, Nicholas Nice, granddaughter Mallory Nice, and great grandson Oliver Westbrook.
A celebration of life will be held on October 14, 2019 from 1-5 p.m. at the Big Bear Elks Lodge. Those who
knew her and would like join us in celebrating this amazing woman are welcome to attend.
