Matthew David McCarthy was born in West Covina, CA, on
January 23, 1968, and passed away on October 14, 2019, at City of Hope Medical Center.
He is survived by his parents, Leo and Gail McCarthy, brother Mark McCarthy, and a large extended family of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Matthew was a master craftsman in the art of stained glass. He developed an interest in stained glass at the age of 12, and at age 21 was a sought after artist for custom homes in the Diamond Bar area, as well as restoration work in homes with antiquated glass art. He also worked for several years at Pine Knot Marina as operations manager.
Matthew was described by his many friends as loyal and caring, always at the disposal of someone in need of help. He loved motorcycles, trucks, anything mechanical, and his dog, Jameson, always at his side. He was devoted to family and cherished his Irish heritage, noted by the only tattoo he had, that of the Claddagh over his heart.
A Funeral Mass will take place, Saturday, November 9, at noon at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on North Shore Drive in Big Bear Lake. A bagpiper will play traditional Irish selections in addition to the St. Joseph’s Choir. A reception will begin at 1 p.m. in the annex building adjacent to the church.
