Michael W. Scott passed away on October 1, 2019.
Michael was born on August 21, 1979 and was raised in Big Bear, CA, by Tom and Linda Scott. Survived by his siblings: John Wallace, Sandy Legler, Phillip Scott, Otis Scott, and Christopher McAnany. He had tremendous love for his family, as well as the extended family from his marriage to Kari Scott.
Michael attended the Musicians Institute in Hollywood to improve his music and drumming skills. He played with Hunchback, The Voids, and Narcoleptic Youth. After many tours, he then pursued his profession as a
Radiologic Technologist at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and became an instructor in their internship
program. He worked here for 9 years, and they became a
second family to him.
Michael loved nature, art, photography, cactus gardens, concerts, sporting events, body surfing, horseshoes, and golf. He was known for his kind heart and for making everyone feel special. He will be missed immensely.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Scott Residence: 1107 Baldwin Lake, Big Bear City October 20, 2019 from
1-4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations are appreciated via GoFundMe for the Mike Scott Memorial Scholarship Fund.
