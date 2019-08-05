Patrick Craig Coogan was born on August 5th, 1962 in Wiesbaden, Germany. Second youngest in a family of five siblings, with an Air Force father, Pat was constantly on the move from a very young age. Finally settling in Big Bear in 1979, Pat took a seasonal job at Snow Summit that blossomed into a 28 year career - during which time he met the love of his life, Cathy Coogan. They were married early in 1986, with the birth of their son, Timothy (TJ) following in October of the same year. During his time, Pat became a fixture of the community, and was well known and loved for his work ethic, leadership, generosity, humor, and adventure seeking personality. He passed peacefully in his sleep at home on Tuesday July 30th, just a few days short of his 57th birthday. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his mother, Joan Helfer, his father, John Coogan, his four siblings, Bryan and Greg Coogan, Catherine (Casey) Wood, and Mary Howard, his son TJ Coogan, his former wife Cathy Coogan, his nephews Zach, Chris, Jonathan, Joey, and Nicholas Coogan, Benjamin and Blake Howard.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church on Saturday, August 10th, at 11:00am, with a reception to follow at the Church hall. Per his son’s wishes, a less-formal get-together will take place at the Bear Mountain Golf-Course Clubhouse that evening, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm - for everyone who knew him to come and share stories, photos, and enjoy each other’s memories.
“Oh, yesterdays are over my shoulder, So I can’t look back for too long. There’s just too much to see waiting in front of me, and I know that I just can’t go wrong.” -Jimmy Buffett
