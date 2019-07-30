Ralph Franklin Walker

Ralph Walker, born in Leftbridge, Canada, on April 10, 1919, passed away June 21, 2019.
Ralph was supervisor of the public utilities commission for the state of California. Ralph was a member of the MWD and CSD boards and a City Council member. He was one of the main people to go to Sacramento to get funding to rebuild the Big Bear Dam.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Irene, daughter Kathy Corenson, son in law Bob, granddaughters Amanda and Wendy, and four great grandchildren; Irene’s family Chuck & Terri Warner, Steve Sammons & grandchildren David & Jill Facter. Grant Sammons & Brianna Sammons and two great grandchildren.
