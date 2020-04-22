Richard David Rosborough

Richard D. Rosborough died on April 12, 2020, in Hendersonville, NC. of natural causes. He was born on June 4th, 1931, in Aruba, Netherlands Antilles.
Richard was a retired Air Force Lt. Colonel, command pilot, with a BS in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from University of Oklahoma. He was a 32nd Degree Mason. After retiring from the Air Force, he taught college math, computers, statistics and marketing at UNLV for 24 years.
While living in Big Bear, he was active with CATS, the Masonic Lodge and an avid Barbershop singer.
He was awarded the Bronze Star and Air Medal in Vietnam and earned Commendation Medals for flying into Berlin daily on photo-recon missions; airlifting the Army to Europe and back; coordinating design and construction of Atlas and Titan ICBM launch facility fuel systems; and for supporting the Army Special Forces in Vietnam.
He is survived by his wife Jan, children: Kim Smith Wilkinson, David, Larry, and Kurtis, 5 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.
A wake will be held in Richard’s honor in Las Vegas at a date TBA. His remains will rest with his wife, Jan, of 51 years in Boulder City, NV at the Southern Nevada Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery.
