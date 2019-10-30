Robert Dale Slagle

Bob Slagle of Palm Springs California passed away at 4:00 PM, Monday, October 14, 2019 at the age of 87. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends in Palm Springs, Ca.
Born in Flint Michigan on July 31, 1932, the first child of Dale and Margaret Slagle, Bob is survived by his wife, Helga, of 57 years and his 2 children Brendan and Tina and 4 grandchildren; Taylor, Brigette, Shane and Cole.
Bob moved from Flint, Michigan, to Burbank, Ca., with his family at age 12. He joined the Air Force in 1950 and served abroad in Japan and Korea performing ground communications with a Fighter Interceptor Squadron. Once discharged, he earned his A.A. Degree from Glendale College on the G.I. Bill and then attended U.S.C. majoring in Business Marketing. Along with his undergraduate degree he also attended graduate school.
After completing his higher education, Bob worked briefly for a magazine publishing company. He was strongly drawn to the Space Program when President John F. Kennedy began the “Space Race.” He worked for a company contracted by NASA, working directly on the Mercury Project. During his tenure he worked in the Communications department monitoring John Glen’s vital signs during spaceflight and then on to work on the Gemini and Apollo Projects.
Bob met his wife, Helga, in the early 1960’s when she was visiting from Germany. before returning to Germany Bob had proposed and they were married within two days of her return back to the states. He enjoyed married life with Helga, being a father, traveling with the family, furthering his studies and later being a grandfather.
In 1971 Bob decided his young family needed a change and they moved to Big Bear Lake From Woodland Hills, Ca. There he began working for The Grizzly newspaper and pursuing a career in the real estate business. In addition to his Real Estate career, he and Helga opened up the first bookshop in downtown Big Bear. Edelweiss Books remained the one and only bookstore in town, frequented by many locals and tourists alike.In the early 80’s they opened The Blue Ox Restaurant. Bob remained in the real estate business for over 33 years, opening offices in Big Bear and Rancho Mirage, Ca.
Bob retired from the Real Estate business in Palm Springs in 2008. Although he retired, he continued to follow his passion for detailed and extensive research on many projects in varied disciplines.
Bob and Helga spent many summers in San Clemente, Ca. to beat the heat of the desert and spend time with their children and grandchildren. Bob was an avid tennis player and he continued to play up until the last 3 years of his life. He enjoyed many nights playing poker, watching sports, betting on the ponies and long hours on his computer with his research projects.
He was an active voice and member of his community.
He will be missed immensely by his entire family, friends and neighbors. A Celebration of Life reception will be held on November 22, 2019, 1-5 p.m. at The Classic Club 75200 Classic Club Blvd. Palm Desert CA. 92211
In Lieu of flowers or gifts, donations are appreciated to: Homes for Our Troops www.homesforourtroops.com or Air Force Aid Society www.afas.org.
