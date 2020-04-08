Robert Livingston was born on Nov. 12, 1952 in San Diego, CA to Mary Maes and George Livingston. He grew up in Brooklyn, NY, which he always loved so dearly. It was there that he joined the Marine Corps as a young adult. After serving in the military, he moved to California where he started a career as a businessman and entrepreneur. He had a sharp mind and was extremely intelligent. He met the love of his life, Vilma Estrada, at the age of 24. They married after only 3 months of dating because according to him, he knew he had found “The One” at first sight. They started a beautiful family together and had 4 children; Sujey, Robert Jr., Jason and Becky. Robert was a strong, dedicated, generous father and husband who had a tough exterior but inside was soft and loving. He wore his heart on his sleeve. He developed an even softer side when he became a grandparent. He was a grandfather of 7; Leslie, Natalie, Vivian, Isaac, Steven, Molly and Joshua. He was a wonderful grandfather who also played a father figure in each of their lives as well.
Robert and Vilma relocated later in life to Big Bear, CA, where he spent the rest of his days with countless white winters and memories to last a lifetime. Robert was anything but ordinary. His humor, wit, love, strength and determination will always be remembered but even more than that, it will live on in his children and his grandchildren. He was a fighter and fought long and hard to live as many years as possible for his family. After many years of love, Robert passed at the age of 67 on Feb. 15, 2020. He is in Heaven now, an angel watching over and protecting his family just as he did while here on earth.
Monday, March 16, 2020, St. Thomas Catholic Church, 3774 Jackson St., Riverside, CA, 92503. Burial at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA 9251
