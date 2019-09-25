Rosemary Post

Rosemary “Sunny” (Caldwell) Post, of Big Bear Lake, California, died on September 6. Sunny was born in Mehoopany, Pennsylvania and spent her childhood growing up in southern Illinois. Sunny obtained a BS in Education from SIU-Carbondale and taught elementary education in Illinois and Aruba. She relocated to southern California where she worked in Los Angeles and later retired to Big Bear with her husband, Bill, and their cats.
Sunny is survived by a brother Bob (Linda) Caldwell of Albion, Illinois, and a brother Ben (Suzy) Caldwell of Niles, Michigan. Also survived are several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Post; parents, Benton and LaVon Caldwell; and a sister, June (Caldwell) Berk.
A private family celebration of life will be held.
