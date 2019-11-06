Walter “Walt” Podrouzek, born September 15, 1923, in Omaha, Nebraska, passed away on October 16, 2019, at Blue Skies Manor. Walt lived in California since 1956. He initially lived in La Palma, but moved to Big Bear Lake in 1998.
Walt loved the Big Bear lifestyle - fishing, walking, talking to neighbors and gardening. He understood each of the seasons and the many tasks that each required.
Walt will be remembered for driving around town in his beloved gray truck. He is survived by his loving wife, Pat Podrouzek, of 47 years. Brother, Eddie Podrouzek, two daughters, Jeanne Rowe and Gerry Flower, four grandchildren. Rick, Stacy, Marcel, Monica and 5 great grandchildren.
Commented