Willard Albert Witt

Willard “Bill” Witt, of Big Bear, CA, died on September 25, 2019. Bill was born in Detroit, MI, and moved to California in the mid 1980’s. Bill loved living in Big Bear and spending his time with his dog, hiking, camping and as an accomplished marathon runner. Bill retired from San Bernardino county where he worked as a social worker for many years. During his retirement he worked for the Bear Valley unified school district as a truancy officer.
Bill is survived by his son Daniel Witt, daughter Sheryl Wood Morgan, granddaughter Amy Therrian, great Granddaughter Taylor Therrian, his siblings Darwin Witt, Joyce Gardner-Bixler, Debra Rhodes, Cindi Coccia-Carter, Denise Harwood and Nita Long.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington DC 20090-6929.
The family will be holding a private Celebration of Life.
