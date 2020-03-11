Learn about a proposed new trail system in the Sugarloaf community. Attend a trails open house at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Baldwin Lane Elementary.
In 2018, RCK Properties donated 213 acres of forested land to the Bear Valley Unified School District. The land is located between Baldwin Lane Elementary and Big Bear High School.
A proposal to create an 8-mile network of community trails will be presented to the public during the open house. For more information, email trails@mountainsfoundation.org.
Baldwin Lane Elementary is at 44500 Baldwin Lane, Sugarloaf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.