Drought. It’s a word Big Bear residents are used to hearing. It’s a word many who live in California and the Southwest are accustomed to hearing. Drought is something that never really moves too far out of the realm of possibility.
After a long, extended drought, last year’s winter replenished California’s water table, its aquifers and its water supplies. The drought was considered over.
Not so fast. Anyone who has called California home for more than a day or two knows better. Mother Nature is finicky and definitely stingy when it comes to consistently good winters in terms of precipitation. Whether you call it climate change, global warming or just Mother Nature’s mood swings, there are no guarantees from one year to the next that the water levels will remain stable.
The winter of 2019 brought a significant amount of snow to the entire state including Big Bear. But the summer rains never materialized in force and this winter came and went between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
While it’s not time to panic just yet, it is time to be mindful that water conservation is a lifestyle not a reactionary move to save water every few years. One good winter isn’t the reason to plant a big, grassy lawn, let the hose run, take long showers or forget everything you’ve learned about water conservation.
Xeriscape landscaping is still the way to go. Limit outdoor watering and don’t take long showers. Don’t let the water run while you are brushing your teeth or rinsing the dishes. Practice the odd-even outdoor watering method. Fill water buckets in the shower and don’t ask for water at a restaurant if you aren’t going to drink it.
Simple steps will keep our aquifers full longer. Simple steps will prevent drastic conservation measures and water watchdogs from becoming necessary.
We may still get a good dumping of snow before spring arrives. Spring and summer rains may provide a good soaking. Either way, be prepared and be mindful that water conservation is a way of life.
