Complaining has become a sport. We are sure that the players, no matter what team one is on, train for their journey on the road to the complaint championships. They train on the little things gearing up for what they believe are worthy of their extra, all-out efforts when something big happens.
Now we’re not talking about big as in a missile launch or a 10 point magnitude earthquake. We’re talking big being in the eye of the complainer. In Big Bear, that usually means the weather.
If it snows, rains or the sun shines, that’s big. One flake, one drop or a warm day is something big to complain about for the rookie complainers. The truly talented veterans can make a dusting of snow into a crisis with carefully chosen words.
So one can only imagine the exhilarating high the complaint teams were on with the historic Thanksgiving day snowfall in Big Bear. Instead of being thankful for family, friends, health et cetera, they were jumping up and down in thanks for finding something new to complain about.
Again, we’re not talking about legitimate concerns directed at the proper people or organizations with the ability to affect change. We’re talking about people who complain via social media because they literally have nothing better to do.
The Thanksgiving day storm wasn’t unexpected. We all knew it was going to snow, and we knew several feet were possible. We live in a four-season resort town, people. It’s going to snow, we hope it will snow, and yes, when it snows it gets a little hectic. Especially when it snows for more than 24 hours straight.
Caltrans and other officials let everyone know well in advance that chains would be required, R-3 conditions were possible and road closures were also possible. No surprises there.
Those of us who live here also know that visitors don’t always heed the advice of the experienced mountain dwellers. They don’t carry chains, don’t put them on and most don’t know how to drive in the snow. Thus, vehicles are stuck in the snow, abandoned on roads and crash into each other and snow berms.
Those vehicles make it difficult to clear snow on roads. And with a snowfall that didn’t stop, the snow plow drivers were doing their best to keep up with Mother Nature. She was just a lot quicker.
We know navigation was difficult for those who ventured out on Thanksgiving. We know the roads weren’t perfect for several days, and most of us grumbled at the bumpy roads. But the roads were clear in a day or two, shelves were restocked at stores, and Starbucks had coffee for those willing to wait in line.
Yet, there they were, the veteran complainers taking to social media to complain because the sun came out, the roads were open and Big Bear received a record snowfall for Thanksgiving. We’re not sure what gratification comes from the posted complaints, and we’re sure there must be a scorecard somewhere to see who can get the most comments, likes, shares or whatever.
For us, we’re just happy to live in the mountains, where Mother Nature’s bounty comes in many forms. And we’re happy not to complain about it.
