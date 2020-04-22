We live in a small town where everybody knows everything but no one knows anything.
People who complain they weren’t aware of this, that or the other thing happening — everything from a tree being cut down to a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 in Big Bear Lake — choose to be uninformed. This is the information age where news and information are at our fingertips 24/7 — literally.
We are all connected via our smartphones, our tablets, our computers, even our smart watches. News and information is available via the Big Bear Grizzly and KBHR, the two media in Big Bear Valley. The Grizzly and KBHR have active websites and social media accounts.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic invaded our world, The Grizzly and KBHR provided news and information pretty much 24/7. But since the pandemic, the updates are constant from both media outlets. Speaking specifically for the Big Bear Grizzly, the website at
www.bigbeargrizzly.net has a COVID-19 Update section with stories posted throughout the day every day related to the coronavirus and how it relates to Big Bear.
The Big Bear Grizzly offers a daily newsletter, Good Morning, Big Bear. Updates on everything happening, that happened overnight and news you may need to know are included in the newsletter. It’s delivered to your email inbox at 6:40 a.m. every morning, and is free. The Grizzly’s Big Bear Now app is also free to download and offers push alerts and a link to The Grizzly’s news website.
But that’s not all. Big Bear Lake’s new city manager Frank Rush puts out a daily COVID-19 update newsletter. The newsletter is delivered every evening and updates all news related to COVID-19 in the city of Big Bear Lake, and the Valley in general. It’s free and available to anyone who signs up, also delivered to your email inbox. The Grizzly’s Good Morning, Big Bear is the morning news, the city of Big Bear Lake’s update is the evening news.
In addition the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce and Visit Big Bear offer regular updates on a variety of topics. Before the COVID-19 emergency, the updates were more focused on business and tourism respectively. The two agencies have revised their messages to focus on news related to the impacts of COVID-19 on business and tourism in Big Bear, as well as including other news and information items, including a drive-thru testing site in Big Bear Lake.
Social media — Facebook, Instagram and Twitter — are blowing up these days. While the posts from the trolls aren’t to be trusted necessarily, the posts from legitimate organizations such as the local media, local government and local organizations like the Chamber, Visit Big Bear, the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station and Big Bear Fire Department are trustworthy. We urge you to follow these on social media.
And while broadcast news stations don’t usually focus on the Big Bear community, for those of you who are wondering, at least ABC7 we know did air in their broadcasts information on Big Bear Lake testing site.
So those who say they don’t know something is going on, will be happening or did happen, it’s because they choose not to be informed. There is no excuse not to take advantage of all the options to obtain news and information, especially in a small community like Big Bear. Your only excuse is that you choose not to inform yourself, and that’s on you.
We encourage you to take a moment or two at the very least to sign up for Good Morning Big Bear at www.bigbeargrizzly.net/users/signup, and for the city’s COVID-19 updates at www.citybigbearlake.com/index.php/
newsroom/text-email-notifications.
