October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic violence affects millions — men and women. It’s not just physical, it’s emotional, verbal and manipulating, too.
The Violence Against Women Act was passed in 1994. The legislation combined provisions that hold offenders accountable and provides programs and services for victims. According to the website breakthecycle.org, the overall rate of domestic violence dropped nearly two-thirds between 1993 and 2010. Still, domestic violence continues to be a major problem in the world including the United States. It comes in many forms — domestic abuse, dating abuse, sexual assault and harassment.
There is more work to be done.
DOVES, the Domestic Violence Education Services organization in Big Bear provides therapeutic and education services for women and children. The organization provides long-term shelter for those seeking a way to break the cycle of abuse.
DOVES kicks off the month of awareness with its annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes march Sunday, Sept. 29. Men, women and children can join the cause to bring awareness to the problem of domestic abuse by participating in the event. Show you care. Join the march to fight domestic violence by attending this worthwhile event.
See Page 11 for information on the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event and how to participate.
Show your support by wearing a purple ribbon during October.
You can also help DOVES continue its work by attending the Starry Starry Night Gala on Oct. 26. Reserve tickets at https://dovesstarrystarrynight.eventbrite.com.
