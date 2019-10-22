On Oct. 17, it was learned that a sexually violent predator was being ordered to relocate to San Bernardino County, specifically the community of Joshua Tree, after being released from state custody. The order was issued by a Ventura County judge.
We at The Grizzly stand with Sheriff John McMahon, Supervisor Dawn Rowe, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office and the community of Joshua Tree in opposing the order.
The judge’s order that Ross Wollschlager be relocated to Joshua Tree is endangering the lives of women and children, and the entire Joshua Tree community. Joshua Tree could easily be Big Bear, and what’s to say this convicted sexually violent predator won’t visit the mountain community? Wollschlager is not welcome here. He should be released and placed in the area where he was convicted.
An emergency meeting was held in Joshua Tree to alert the community and to gather support for fighting the judge’s order. Supervisor Rowe, who represents the 3rd District including Big Bear, has reached out to her constituents, as have other county supervisors and leaders, to ask for help in opposing the relocation of Wollschlager.
We urge the Big Bear community to stand with Joshua Tree and San Bernardino County. Send letters of opposition to paffairs@sbcsd.org, or mail them to San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, 303 West 3rd Street, 6th Floor, San Bernardino, CA 92415-0502 Attn: Deputy District Attorney Maureen O’Connell.
The deadline to receive letters is Tuesday, Oct. 29, so don’t delay. While you may not be a resident of Joshua Tree or the Morongo Basin, this judge’s order and possible relocation of a sexually violent predator so close to Big Bear affects you and the well being of our community. The opposition isn’t just relocation to Joshua Tree, but anywhere in San Bernardino County.
For a sample letter or more information on how to oppose this relocation, visit Supervisor Dawn Rowe’s Facebook page. We will also provide a link from The Grizzly Facebook page.
Make your voice be heard.
