We’ve heard it time and again the past couple of weeks. Most have listened. Some have ignored. The bottom line is — we are all in this together. We need to look out for one another. And the best way to do that, to be a good neighbor, is to stay home, stay safe and stay well.
As of 6 p.m. March 31, San Bernardino County officials have listed 183
COVID-19 cases in the county and six deaths associated with the disease. County officials encourage residents to stay home as much as possible and only participate in essential activities such as critical work functions and shopping for necessities.
While out in the public doing the allowed things, remember to practice social distancing, wash hands, clean touched surfaces and objects frequently. If possible, find a way to take care of shopping without leaving home. Take advantage of delivery services that are available when possible.
You don’t have to stay indoors, confined and suffering from cabin fever. Spend time in the yard. Go for a hike or a bike ride while practicing social distancing. Don’t let up.
Big Bear, the state and yes, the nation, are apparently going to be faced with this challenge for a few more weeks at the very least. The more we honor the call, the better our chances the challenge comes to a peak sooner rather than later.
We are #bigbearstrong. We care about our neighbors, our family, our community. Let’s show that care by doing what we need to do.
Stay home. Stay safe. And hopefully we will all stay well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.