As we go to print, the polls are still open for another four or five hours. There are fewer Democrats actually running, but their names are still on the ballot in those key Super Tuesday states.
Coronavirus tops the news as the death toll in Washington state rises.
A deadly tornado ripped through Nashville, Tennessee, overnight.
A brush fire burns 100 acres in Norco, reminding Californians that winter has been dry and brush fire season is year-round.
Candidates have cast their votes, those for and against measures and propositions have done all they can to make their cases. Now they wait for results.
The Big Bear City Community Services District moves ahead with plans for a rate increase.
The cost of The Grizzly goes up March 4.
Snowboarders and skiers hit the slopes.
A new feature is being built at Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain.
The Big Bear Municipal Water District and the city of Big Bear Lake are negotiating regarding property.
The Bear Valley Community Healthcare District is moving forward with a property purchase.
Potholes are appearing on Big Bear roads.
Big Bear High School teams are playing ball, and the students raised money for summer camp.
News continues, day in and day out. And journalists are there to report and write about it.
Whether reporting for a small weekly newspaper such as the Big Bear Grizzly, a metropolitan daily or a broadcast TV station, the public counts on the men and women who are in the trenches, on the streets, in the eye of the storm or the high school gym to tell the stories.
As we move into March of 2020, the Big Bear Grizzly continues to implement change and growth as its vision for the coming year and beyond.
A new website, redesigned Grizzly and Weekender pages, updated Big Bear Now and the Big Bear Now app, and new specials are all on the agenda.
We asked and you answered regarding what you want to see more of on the pages of The Grizzly products, in print and online. Expect to see more in-depth stories, more historical perspectives and more stories regarding the infrastructure of Big Bear Valley.
Vision 2020 for Big Bear includes the vision for the Big Bear Grizzly, Big Bear Now and Grizzly Weekender.
As our late friend John Grandi used to say, Stay Tuned.
