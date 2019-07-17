There is a lot of confusion at the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District. Is Rob Robbins still officially a board member or not?
At the Grizzly, we say not, well maybe not, or maybe he still is because Robbins left it up to the board. What? Either you resign and move to Arizona or you don’t.
In June, Robbins informed his fellow board members he would be resigning from his seat on the board due to his upcoming move to Arizona. He said he would make his resignation effective Aug. 15, or sooner if the remaining board members preferred so they could get on with the process of finding a replacement. Why not just resign effective immediately or July 1, as that is when Robbins actually began calling Arizona home?
Mr. Robbins, this is your decision to make, not your colleagues’ decision. If you didn’t know exactly when you would be moving, but were certain it would happen within July, then pick a date, any date in July and call it quits. Or maybe you should have said in June that was your final meeting and the resignation was effective immediately. You haven’t attended any meetings since, so theoretically, you left your post.
But because Robbins didn’t make it official until maybe Aug. 15, the healthcare board is left in limbo. And a man short. Robbins hasn’t attended any healthcare district board meetings since June, and has stated he doesn’t plan to attend in August either. So that leaves the board without a fifth person and unable to replace Robbins until the vacancy officially occurs, which may or may not be Aug. 15. We haven’t been able to verify that Robbins actually put a date in an email he sent to the district CEO as John Friel is on vacation.
Since Robbins officially moved out of state July 1, does that make it the official date that he is no longer a board member under state law? Or does the board have to wait until he misses three consecutive meetings to declare a vacancy since we don’t know if there is an actual date of resignation. Has the board actually been notified and accepted Robbins’ resignation, at which point it can declare a vacancy and begin the process of filling said vacancy?
Once the conundrum of when and if a vacancy exists is solved, the board has 60 days to appoint a qualified replacement or San Bernardino County will make the appointment. Sixty days is somewhere in September or October, depending on when the vacancy is declared. And there is no chance of getting on the November ballot for a special election, as that ship has sailed in terms of getting anything on the ballot.
To simplify matters, we suggest Robbins send a letter of resignation effective immediately so the muddy waters will run clear and the healthcare district can move forward.
