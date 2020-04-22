Freedom is not free.
Over one hundred people decided to meet to protest shelter in place protocols mandated by the State and County. Is this freedom? Yes and no.
Freedom of speech doesn’t allow you to yell fire in a crowd. Freedom doesn’t allow you to violate protocols brought by professionals that know much more on how to save lives. The protesters ignored them and possibly risked the lives of uncounted people who have been sheltering in place.
You slapped those who have perished and those who have been compliant in the face. I hope their poor decision doesn’t bite them in the back side.
