Karen Hardy made a good point in her letter to the editor last week. She may just be right about that.
Once the Measure I CFD (Community Facilities District) is created, who knows how much the rates could change over time. We could be opening up a Pandora’s box.
Case in point: Some years back it was thought creating the Special District for Sanitation out of Victorville was a good idea. The people of Fawnskin eastward to Division belong to this district.
Back in 2005, rates were about $62 bi-monthly (for two months). Rates went up every year, and now we pay $123, almost double what the rest of the Valley pays.
Thanks to former Supervisor Ramos for finally listening to our pleas, stepped in and prevailed upon the district to freeze rates. How long? Who knows. This is how special districts can operate. So, think carefully Big Bear because once it’s here it’s hard to get rid of.
Final thought: Why do the Valley residents have to be included in this plan in the first place? We pay our share of our taxes already. It could be considered a Visitors Resort Tax. I agree with Norm Reinik, we can come up with something better. The visitors should pay their way, not the locals.
