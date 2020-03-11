I was excited to learn of your plans for enhancements to The Grizzly, but let me say this: in my opinion there isn’t much room for improvement!
In a world in which macro-level hard news is available 24/7, I want to praise The Grizzly for maintaining its hometown focus. Whether it’s a national story that impacts us here, or a feature that’s limited to Big Bear Valley — whether lighthearted or serious — your emphasis on local issues sets our paper apart from the mainstream noise.
Indeed, I believe that local newspapers — in general — act as the information glue that keeps communities together. Without them we might all be absorbed into the mass of impersonal events, further distanced from our neighbors.
I look forward to The Grizzly’s newer features, while feeling deeply appreciative of what you’ve already given us thus far.
