Thank you about the article about Mr. Renny Doyle and Mrs. Doyle of “Detailing Success” in Big Bear City.
I was so happy to see that they were with a group that was restoring historic aircraft from World War II. My brother, Lt. Stanley Lee Fleming, was a navigator on a World War II B29 Super Fortress Bomber.
We are so proud of him. He loved the Army Air Force. He went in the Air Force after graduating from Downey High School, Downey, California, in 1942.
He and the crew lost their lives in 1948 on a mission checking air bases. Their plane went down in shark infested waters off the coast of Arabia in the Mediterranean Sea.
Mrs. Doyle was very kind to me when talking to her about the article. Thank you.
