My 124-foot steep driveway in Fawnskin is like a ski slope in winter. With the heavy snows we just had, I could not clear it because of a deep berm at the base. The street plow left its normal present, and my snow blower just could not make much of a dent in it. I was stuck in the house for four-plus days.
I went out on Saturday morning to again do battle and found that during the night someone had come by and cleared the berm. Have no idea who it was, but the Berm Angel made my day and allowed me to get the driveway open and back on the road.
We could use more such angels.
