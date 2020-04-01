I have lived full time in Big Bear for over 20 years. MWD thinking of opening the east boat ramp is foolish.
It will increase our Valley to down-the-hill visitors possibly bringing up the virus. It would require sterilization personal to clean the lot, gates, office personnel and boat ramp materials after every boat.
Are people trained, are there funds for this? Will we have pay for this through increases in taxes or increasing the possibly of a breakout of the virus?
I am sure I’m not alone on my concerns.
