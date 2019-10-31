Please allow me to express my opinion. It was explained to me by a staff member that the show was sold out —
700 purchases. If you Google The Cave capacity, it’s 399.
I purchased my VIP ticket approximately four weeks ago. So looking forward to the experience because family members were at the previous show of Queen Nation and raved at the great time they had. I was very disappointed. Not at Queen Nation, they sounded and performed great. So did the opening band.
I was shocked to learn that the chairs were removed. This was my second visit to The Cave. Saw Tom Petty (tribute) the night of the earthquake. Absolutely incredible, I had a fantastic time.
Had I known I would not have had a place to sit and that it was standing room only, I never would have purchased a ticket. In my opinion The Cave withheld information from consumers. I found it necessary to leave halfway through the show.
I’m not interested in a refund; that’s not what this is about. Making sure your customers have all the proper information so an educated decision can be made is why I’m writing this.
Let the people decide so a good time can be had by all. Thank you for taking your time to read my opinion. Have a beautiful day.
