Hopefully there will be improvement in our weekly shopping trip with the inventory that our local stores have before we see visitors in the Valley.
Also I have not seen the future plans for our Fire Department since the election. With the prospect of visitors coming into the Valley and the resulting fire calls, is the Fire Authority operation in a position to handle the increased volume?
