Comment on “good, bad” of 2019. Our family was happy to read the article — ending it regarding FAA flight paths.
This topic is very important to us. We are part-timers and appreciate the quiet. I was very concerned and saddened with flights whistling through every 5 minutes or less and heard for 2 to 3 minutes. I have written letter and will keep it up.
Thank you, Grizzly, and the grassroots group. It seems like this is an issue in Palm Springs, Orange County and Burbank.
Thank you again for your continuing reporting. Hopefully this will make more people aware and write a
complaint to the FAA.
