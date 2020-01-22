Thanks to the Big Bear Rodriders Car Club for their generous gift to the Big Bear High School Auto Club. We are thrilled to have your support. Through your donation we have been able to continue working toward updating our Automotive Program to meet current demands. You truly make a difference for us, and we are extremely grateful.
Your donation is going toward purchasing a new oil change rollaway drain tool. If you have specific questions about how your gift is being used or about our organization as a whole, please don’t hesitate to contact the Big Bear High School Auto Club through Ms. Sharon Newkirk or myself.
