• July 28, 2019: Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting — 3 dead
• August 3, 2019: 22 dead, more wounded after gunman attacks Texas shoppers
• August 4, 2019: 9 killed in Ohio in second US mass shooting within 24 hours
Which all brings to mind that ...
Prayer is necessary but not sufficient. Condolences are mandatory but not courageous. Grieving is healing but not corrective. Praising first responders is politically correct but not pro-active. Moments of silence are reflective but not responsive. Lowering flags is respectful but will not lessen risk. Compassion and sympathies are supportive but not solutions.
We call BS!
Just maybe there are answers on common ground.
