Yesterday, March 29, was the National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Over 58,000 of our men and women died in those rice paddies and jungle.
Mr. Jorge Rodriguez, an Army veteran, sculpted a salute to those men and women on a huge boulder, approximately 4 feet by 3 feet. It contains the following (all in color) — the American flag, the flag of the MIA’s and the Vietnam Service Medal. It took many months to complete, and since I spent three tours in country, am pleased with his dedication to those of us who honorably served.
