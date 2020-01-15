I’d like to recognize and compliment our Big Bear Lake Branch of the San Bernardino County Library system.
I doubt if our community realizes how much this library offers. From the monthly silent book auction — where my wife feels that I support too much by buying excellent titles at a fraction of their original price — to the One Dollar Book section where I’ve picked up several former bestsellers for a dollar to the Three Paperbacks for a Buck department, the library is a bargain hunter’s paradise.
And the staff can answer any question re the library system in a matter of minutes! They’re friendly and knowledgeable. From librarian Ina Feeney to Nina and the others at the front desk, they make their customers feel very comfortable.
We’re very fortunate to have such a superb county library branch in our community
