Thank you for your coverage of the governing agencies in the Valley, but I would love to see more of it.
I have owned a home in Big Bear for over 50 years now, and I have always depended on the Grizzly to stay on top of the Valley’s news, since I am also often at my home in West Los Angeles. Of course I pay taxes and I also vote in Big Bear.
As a taxpayer, I get a little concerned about how money is spent here. I hear, like that the MWD is voting their employees regular annual 5 percent salary increases. Is this going on in other agencies as well? It would be nice to know more about things like that.
(0) comments
