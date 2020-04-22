I have a question for you neighbors in Big Bear Valley. It has to do with rights, you know the kind of rights we all possess —civil, property, Constitutional, moral, etcetera.
We have never been in a pandemic before so there is no history for my question and therefore no previous answer to use as a guideline.
Do property owners have the right to use their weekend property during the current crisis? They will use our grocery stores and service stations along with being close to us. But do they not have the opportunity to bring Covid-19 virus along with them and expose it to those they come in contact with?
When the Governor asks that we stay at home does that mean that second properties are off limits? In asking this of many prior to writing this the answers are mixed, with the majority saying that those with second properties should stay away for the time being.
We have a rather large retirement population with underlying problems over the age of 65 and should not be exposed to the virus if at all possible, not to mention grocery store clerks, service station employees and others that may have contact with those coming up the mountain.
As for myself l believe it is a moral question and the answer is rather simple, would they want more possibly exposed folks in their neighborhoods? In a small valley like ours the potential to spreading of a virus is potentially a death sentence to those that are in the group of over 65, have underlying issues and weakened immune systems.
But there is as always two sides of the coin.
