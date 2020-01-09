The solution to tourists leaving broken snow sleds every where is this. The city must pass an ordinance that bans the sale of these cheap plastic sleds by our local merchants. If plastic straws can be banned for sale then why not these plastic sleds?
Aren’t we all tired of hearing about this problem that’s getting worse every year? I challenge the city management and Forest Service to do this. Thank you.
