Our community really needs to support Measure I. This is the only way to spread the cost among various sources besides the property owner. Measure I gets funding from all folks here — visitors, ski resorts, hotels and motels and vacation home rentals, finally.
Funding emergency responders should not be shouldered only by property owners. Losing local control to County or CalFire will only expect the homeowner to finance first responders. We homeowners will be financing our responders, but voting for Measure I allows us to have some financial support from our visitors, too. Vote yes and keep our local Fire Department local.
