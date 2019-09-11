On behalf of the Bear Valley Community Hospital Auxiliary, I would like to thank all who participated in our fifth annual golf tournament held Friday, Aug. 23, at Bear Mountain Golf Course.
A special thank you to the tee and hole sponsors, the golf course staff, those who donated to our tournament and our hospital auxiliary members who volunteered.
Again, thank you for supporting the Bear Valley Community Hospital Auxiliary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.