I already have $136.05 from Big Bear City CSD Fire Sup on my property tax bill. Why would I want to vote yes and add another fire tax?
Is the one I’m paying going away? Each year it goes up.
Also if this new fire tax passes, will it too go up every year?
There is a limit to how much fire tax a person should have to pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.