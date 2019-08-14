Your article on CSD trash collection brings about a wonderful discussion. The article very positively reports the semi automated changes coming to CSD trash collection. Critical to the plan is the distribution to customers of 96 gallon trash containers. Employee safety and economy are offered as support for the changes.
I don’t know about you, but for me it is another consumer constraint and loss of personal freedom. How often does your weekly trash uniformly equal 96 gallons or less? Mine swings wildly, from practically nothing to gobs of trash.
Second, our kids and grandkids love the trash guys. They are part of hometown culture. Are they pressing for change? Not disregarding personal safety, but I would hope they back this move.
Finally, it seems that we are again asked to give up another freedom for the common good. That is a significant discussion.
