I really like it when car clubs come to Big Bear. In talking to some Manx (dune buggy) members this past weekend, I mentioned this to two of the car owners. Their reply?
“We wish everyone felt that way.”
The short story is that when they pulled into their motel, the manager told them “we don’t have any space for you.” When told that they had a reservation at the lodge, the manager told them “you people don’t belong up here.” Not exactly the greeting they were expecting. They insisted upon him honoring the reservation; he complied.
Years ago, the Manx club had upwards of 250 members coming up here, perhaps leaving a quarter of a million dollars over a weekend in the Valley. I’m beginning to understand why there were far less than 100 this last weekend.
With businesses closing across the Valley, we really don’t need anyone telling visitors that they “don’t belong up here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.