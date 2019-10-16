Don’t blame the development or marina down the road for causing a monumental disturbance to our resident eagle family. When the disturbance that could have them abandon their nest is in their own tree.
Eagles are protected, and here in Big Bear we give Jackie, Shadow and their brood the privacy these sensitive wild birds deserve. During the nesting and fledgling period the forest floor at and around their nest, as well as the entire eagle habitat, is closed to any and all human activity or intervention. Yes, give them their space.
So how come after all this planned peacefulness our Fish and Game biologists get to scale the tree, invading the nest itself, disturbing, manhandling and banding the eaglets. Or last year when they were stuffed into bags, lowered to the ground by ropes and the deed done there. Then they were returned to the nest like nothing ever happened. Ha. Think again.
This whole banding procedure is invasive, cruel and has to be traumatizing for both parents and eaglets; freaked out and tired of nest invasion. Is banding the cure or the curse?
So who would blame them for not returning. Ban the banding program. Don’t blame the neighbor when the real monumental disturbance is in your own tree.
