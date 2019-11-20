San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors
• San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, 385 N. Arrowhead Ave., San Bernardino, CA 92415-0120. www.sbcounty.gov
• 3rd District Supervisor: Dawn Rowe, 909-387-4855,
California State 33rd Assembly District
• Assemblyman Jay Obernolte, district office, 9700 Seventh Street, Suite 201, Hesperia, CA 92345. 760-244-5447, ad33.asmrc.org
California State 23rd Senate District
• Senator Mike Morell, Rancho Cucamonga office, 10350 Commerce Center Drive, Suite A-220, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730. morrell.cssrc.us
U.S. Congressman, California 8th District
• Congressman Paul Cook, Apple Valley District Office, 14955 Dale Evans Parkway, Apple Valley Town Hall, Apple Valley, CA 92307,
760-247-1815, www.cook.house.gov
United States Congressional representatives
California U.S. Senators
• Dianne Feinstein, Los Angeles office, 11111 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 915, Los Angeles, CA 90025. 310-014-7300, www.feinstein.senate.gov
• Kamala Harris, Los Angeles office, 312 N. Spring Street, Suite 1748, Los Angeles, CA 90012. 213-894-5000, www.harris.senate.gov
