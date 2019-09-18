The Big Bear High School 2019 homecoming theme was magical — a Harry Potter kind of magic. Festivities tooke place throughout the week with a 911 ceremony and Thunderball fundraiser on
Sept. 11, and a volleyball red out game and a homecoming assembly on
Sept. 13, and of course, the Big Bear football game on Sept. 14 against San Bernardino.
Prior to the game, the school honored alumnus Jared Landaker in a tribute to the Marine who died during the Iraq War.
Halftime festivities began with a parade of class floats. Best overall float award went to the senior class. Best float execution was won by the sophomore class. The most spirited float award was given to the junior class. The most creative float was awarded to the freshman class.
Lizbeth Gonzalez was named homecoming queen. And the Bears won the football game, 36-0 over the Cardinals.
