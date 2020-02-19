This may be Big Bear, but it’s also “Almost, Maine.” The Big Bear High School Performing Arts Department’s winter play is “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani.
A woman carries her heart, broken into 19 pieces, in a small paper bag. A man shrinks to half his former size, after losing hope in love. A couple keep the love they have given each other in large red bags or compress the mass into the size of a diamond.
These playful and surreal experiences are commonplace in the world of John Cariani’s “Almost, Maine,” where on one deeply cold and magical mid-winter night, the citizens of Almost — not organized enough for a town, too populated for a wilderness — experience the life-altering power of the human heart. Relationships end, begin, or change beyond recognition, as strangers become friends, friends become lovers and lovers turn into strangers.
Propelled by the mystical energy of the aurora borealis and populated with characters who are humorous, plain-spoken, thoughtful, and sincere, “Almost, Maine” is a series of connected tales about love, each with a compelling couple at its center, each with its own touch of magic.
