Spring is just around the corner. The “A” Garden Club of Big Bear Valley spring kickoff luncheon will be
April 6 at 11 a.m. in the Historic Chapel at Community Church Big Bear. Members and guests will enjoy lunch and a program in a garden-like setting.
A preview of programs for 2020 will be shared, and the board members and chairpersons will be introduced. There will also be opportunity drawings.
Proceeds help fund “A” Garden Club projects, including an annual scholarship for graduating high school seniors who will pursue degrees in such fields as horticulture, landscape architecture, conservation and forestry. Civic beautification projects are also funded through the opportunity drawings.
Those interested in attending the luncheon may contact Connie Dunn at 818-648-5153, for reservations. Cost of the luncheon for members is $12 and $17 for nonmembers. Checks need to be submitted to Dunn by the
March 23 deadline. Mail checks to Dunn at P.O. Box 6982, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315.
Annual membership dues for “A” Garden Club are $25. Membership is open to all men and women. Checks made to “A” Garden Club of Big Bear Valley may be mailed to Dunn at the same address.
Dues also include membership in National Garden Clubs Inc. and California Garden Clubs Inc. organizations.
“A” Garden Club meets the second Monday of the month, May through August, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Mary Johnson Center at Community Church Big Bear.
Community Church Big Bear and the Historic Chapel are at 40946 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.