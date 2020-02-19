Sharpen those pencils. The Big Bear Theatre Project seeks short plays that focus on the theme of toxic love for a series of produced one-acts. Selected plays will be performed at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center
April 3, 4, 5, 9, 10 and 11.
Following the success of “Love’s Illusions (5 Plays in 73 Minutes)” in 2019, The Big Bear Theatre Project’s new play festival returns for two weekends in Big Bear Lake in April. The Project seeks original, short one-act plays with an ideal length of 10 to
15 minutes with a 20-minute maximum. Previously produced plays are acceptable. Playwrights may submit up to three plays maximum.
The application deadline is Feb. 29 at 11:59 p.m. This submission opportunity is open to any genre, as long as it incorporates the festival’s theme of toxic love, i.e. relationships people have with food, work, individuals,
et cetera. Application is free.
To submit, send all plays in PDF format to The Big Bear Theatre Project by email and include contact information and play title. In the subject line, write “One Act Play Festival Submission: (Your Name)” and send it to Christine Drew Benjamin at
info@bigbeartheatreproject.com.
For more information about the one-act play festival and The Big Bear Theatre Project, or for more information about volunteering or auditions, visit
bigbeartheaterproject.com or contact Steve Cassling at
The Big Bear Theatre Project is a nonprofit organization that champions an inclusive dialogue and diversity of thought through unique interpretations of new and classic works. The company includes artistic director Cassling and managing director Benjamin. Its board of trustees include Cassling Ty Warren, Beth Wheat, Brian Adams, Helen Adams and Julann Warren. For more information, visit
www.bigbeartheaterproject.com.
