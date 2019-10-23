Pasquale Esposito came to Big Bear to entertain. In the end, he was entertained by Big Bear.
The noted Italian tenor was in Big Bear Oct. 18 and 19 to perform at a benefit for the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District Foundation. The weekend began for Esposito when he met with 10 young vocal students in a master vocal class at Hofert Hall on Oct. 18. That night he entertained at a special dinner fundraiser at The Club. The concert at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center was Oct. 19, drawing a near capacity crowd.
The MountainTop Strings of California Youth Orchestra opened the evening on stage. One of its members, McKinley Warren, who also participated in the master class the day before, presented Esposito with flowers at the end of the concert.
Esposito wouldn’t let Warren leave the stage.
“You are a beautiful soul,” Esposito said to Warren. “And I told you that you are going to be at the Met before you are 23 years old. I want to show them why.”
Esposito had Warren sing a song they worked on together during the master class. While she sang, he sat down on the stage to listen. “I made you cry, you made me cry,” Esposito said after the song.
For the full story CLICK HERE
